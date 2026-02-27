29 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 15 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 7 12 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $49.1, along with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.21% from the previous average price target of $46.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Medline by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Medline's Background

Medline: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Medline's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medline's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medline's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 252.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medline's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.88%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 131.1, Medline faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

