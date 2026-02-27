4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.94, with a high estimate of $6.75 and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has decreased by 12.0% from the previous average price target of $6.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive UWM Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into UWM Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know UWM Holdings Better

UWM Holdings Corp engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of residential mortgage loans in the wholesale channel. The company provides independent mortgage advisors across the states and the district of Columbia.

Understanding the Numbers: UWM Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining UWM Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 51.47% as of 31 December, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: UWM Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UWM Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.29% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UWM Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: UWM Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 66.69. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.