4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Outfront Media and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 24.47% increase from the previous average price target of $23.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Outfront Media. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Outfront Media's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Outfront Media analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Outfront Media

Outfront Media: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Outfront Media's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Outfront Media's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.5%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Outfront Media's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Outfront Media's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.6, Outfront Media faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.