Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Stewart Information Servs, revealing an average target of $81.2, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.5% increase from the previous average price target of $80.00.

The standing of Stewart Information Servs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Stewart Information Servs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.8%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Stewart Information Servs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.59%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Stewart Information Servs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stewart Information Servs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Stewart Information Servs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

