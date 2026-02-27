Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $12.0, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.61% from the previous average price target of $10.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ecovyst by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Ecovyst's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ecovyst analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ecovyst

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ecovyst

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ecovyst showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 33.17% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecovyst's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecovyst's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ecovyst's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -4.49%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ecovyst's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.