Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) were provided by 17 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 6 1 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 4 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A 15.54% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $23.68.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Acadia Healthcare Co. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into Acadia Healthcare Co's Background

Acadia Healthcare Co Inc acquires and develops behavioral healthcare facilities. Acute inpatient psychiatric facilities and specialty treatment facilities contribute the vast majority of Acadia's revenue in the United States. The company's revenue is derived from services rendered to patients for inpatient psychiatric and substance abuse care, outpatient psychiatric care, and adolescent residential treatment.

Acadia Healthcare Co: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Acadia Healthcare Co showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.41% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Acadia Healthcare Co's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acadia Healthcare Co's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Acadia Healthcare Co's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.78.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

