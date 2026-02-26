4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NovoCure, presenting an average target of $38.25, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.79% from the previous average price target of $36.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of NovoCure among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of NovoCure's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NovoCure analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About NovoCure

Financial Insights: NovoCure

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: NovoCure's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NovoCure's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NovoCure's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -10.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NovoCure's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: NovoCure's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.34.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.