Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Skyward Specialty (NASDAQ:SKWD), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Skyward Specialty, revealing an average target of $66.8, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Observing a 0.6% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $66.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Skyward Specialty by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Skyward Specialty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Skyward Specialty

Financial Milestones: Skyward Specialty's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Skyward Specialty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.54% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Skyward Specialty's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Skyward Specialty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, Skyward Specialty adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

