In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Fidelis Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:FIHL), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.25, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.9% from the previous average price target of $21.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Fidelis Insurance Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions.

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About Fidelis Insurance Hldgs

Breaking Down Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 20.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.35. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

