Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 5 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $116.54, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. This current average has increased by 18.71% from the previous average price target of $98.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 47.17%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 2.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.06%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.09.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

