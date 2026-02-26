Ratings for C3.ai (NYSE:AI) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $14.0, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. A decline of 11.39% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining C3.ai's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 October, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -20.34% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -139.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): C3.ai's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.85%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, C3.ai adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

