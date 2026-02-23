Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $388.6, with a high estimate of $435.00 and a low estimate of $340.00. Highlighting a 2.79% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $399.75.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Eaton Corp by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Eaton Corp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Eaton Corp's Background

Financial Milestones: Eaton Corp's Journey

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Eaton Corp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.96%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Eaton Corp's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eaton Corp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.92%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eaton Corp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.76%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, Eaton Corp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

