4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $13.62, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $12.50. A 8.47% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $14.88.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Blue Owl Capital among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Blue Owl Capital's market position.

Delving into Blue Owl Capital's Background

Unraveling the Financial Story of Blue Owl Capital

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Blue Owl Capital's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.66% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Capital's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 84.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Capital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Capital's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Blue Owl Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

