In the preceding three months, 19 analysts have released ratings for SentinelOne (NYSE:S), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 7 4 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.82, along with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 10.3% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $23.21.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SentinelOne is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Understanding the Numbers: SentinelOne's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SentinelOne displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 22.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SentinelOne's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SentinelOne's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SentinelOne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

