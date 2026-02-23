In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jones Lang LaSalle, presenting an average target of $399.6, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $351.00. Marking an increase of 5.09%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $380.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Jones Lang LaSalle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Jones Lang LaSalle's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jones Lang LaSalle analyst ratings.

Delving into Jones Lang LaSalle's Background

Jones Lang LaSalle provides a wide range of real estate-related services to owners, occupiers, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. JLL's investment management arm, LaSalle Investment Management, manages over $86 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

Jones Lang LaSalle: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Jones Lang LaSalle's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Jones Lang LaSalle's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jones Lang LaSalle's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Jones Lang LaSalle's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.49, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.