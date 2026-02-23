In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Timken (NYSE:TKR), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $110.78, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average has increased by 18.63% from the previous average price target of $93.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Timken's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Timken's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Timken analyst ratings.

About Timken

Timken: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Timken's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Timken's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.61%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Timken's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.97%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Timken's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.92%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Timken's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.65, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.