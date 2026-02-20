Ratings for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 11 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amgen, revealing an average target of $350.61, a high estimate of $432.00, and a low estimate of $304.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.93% from the previous average price target of $327.88.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Amgen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Amgen's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Amgen

Unraveling the Financial Story of Amgen

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Amgen's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.58%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Amgen's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amgen's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, Amgen faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

