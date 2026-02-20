Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 4 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Sensata Technologies, revealing an average target of $38.67, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.45% from the previous average price target of $36.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sensata Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Sensata Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sensata Technologies analyst ratings.

Discovering Sensata Technologies: A Closer Look

Sensata Technologies is a global supplier of sensors for transportation and industrial applications. Sensata sells a bevy of pressure, temperature, force, and position sensors into the automotive, heavy vehicle, industrial, heating, ventilation, and cooling, and aerospace markets. The majority of the firm's revenue comes from the automotive market, where it focuses on bumper-in applications.

Sensata Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Sensata Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.17% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Sensata Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -17.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sensata Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sensata Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.18, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.