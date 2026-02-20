Throughout the last three months, 12 analysts have evaluated Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $259.25, a high estimate of $288.00, and a low estimate of $229.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.28% increase from the previous average price target of $246.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tenet Healthcare is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Tenet Healthcare: A Closer Look

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare services organization. It operates acute and specialty hospitals (50 as of December 2025) and hundreds of ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient facilities across the US, primarily in the South. Through its Conifer segment, Tenet also provides revenue cycle management solutions.

Key Indicators: Tenet Healthcare's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Tenet Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.18% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tenet Healthcare's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tenet Healthcare's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.81%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tenet Healthcare's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.18% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, Tenet Healthcare faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

