During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Beam Therapeutics, revealing an average target of $44.5, a high estimate of $74.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average reflects an increase of 20.27% from the previous average price target of $37.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Beam Therapeutics by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Beam Therapeutics's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Beam Therapeutics analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Beam Therapeutics

A Deep Dive into Beam Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Beam Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -32.03%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Beam Therapeutics's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1162.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beam Therapeutics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beam Therapeutics's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Beam Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.16.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.