In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $103.0, along with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 2.23% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $100.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of GRAIL's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of GRAIL's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GRAIL analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know GRAIL Better

GRAIL Inc is a healthcare company focused on developing technologies for early cancer detection. The company has developed a multi-cancer early detection blood test that has the ability to detect all types of cancer, across all stages. It operates in one reportable operating segment which provides multi-cancer early detection testing and service.

GRAIL: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: GRAIL displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.32%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: GRAIL's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -245.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): GRAIL's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: GRAIL's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.