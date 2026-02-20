Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Targa Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $223.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $248.00 and a low estimate of $199.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.63% from the previous average price target of $207.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Targa Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Targa Resources's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Targa Resources analyst ratings.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources is a midstream firm that primarily operates gathering and processing assets with substantial positions in the Permian, Stack, Scoop, and Bakken plays. It has fractionation capacity at Mont Belvieu and operates a liquefied petroleum gas export terminal. The Grand Prix natural gas liquids pipeline is another important asset.

Targa Resources: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Targa Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Targa Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.45%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Targa Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.96%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Targa Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.99%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.44, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.