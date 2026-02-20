Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for A10 Networks, presenting an average target of $23.75, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.56% from the previous average price target of $22.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive A10 Networks. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Net Margin: A10 Networks's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): A10 Networks's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): A10 Networks's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, A10 Networks adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.