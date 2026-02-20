16 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $60.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. Observing a 15.54% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $51.93.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Bristol-Myers Squibb's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

Bristol-Myers Squibb: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bristol-Myers Squibb displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.3%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bristol-Myers Squibb's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bristol-Myers Squibb's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, Bristol-Myers Squibb faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

