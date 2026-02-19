During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $26.43, along with a high estimate of $36.00 and a low estimate of $24.55. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 7.3%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Clearwater Analytics Hldg. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About Clearwater Analytics Hldg

Clearwater Analytics Hldg: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Clearwater Analytics Hldg showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 77.08% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.52%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clearwater Analytics Hldg's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.34%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Clearwater Analytics Hldg's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.45, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.