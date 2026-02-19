In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $33.88, along with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SolarEdge Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SolarEdge Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SolarEdge Technologies analyst ratings.

Discovering SolarEdge Technologies: A Closer Look

Financial Insights: SolarEdge Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining SolarEdge Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 44.49% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: SolarEdge Technologies's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -14.72%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SolarEdge Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): SolarEdge Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: SolarEdge Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.