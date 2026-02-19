Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Verisk Analytics, presenting an average target of $228.86, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $206.00. A decline of 11.29% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verisk Analytics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About Verisk Analytics

Financial Milestones: Verisk Analytics's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Verisk Analytics displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Verisk Analytics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verisk Analytics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 65.51%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verisk Analytics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.09% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 12.98, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.