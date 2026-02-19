Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Constellium and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $28.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $23.60, the current average has increased by 19.49%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Constellium by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

All You Need to Know About Constellium

A Deep Dive into Constellium's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Constellium's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Constellium's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Constellium's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.83%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Constellium's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.64%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

