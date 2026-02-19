T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated T-Mobile US and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $243.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $266.00 and a low estimate of $220.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.48% lower than the prior average price target of $260.05.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of T-Mobile US among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Delving into T-Mobile US's Background

T-Mobile US: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: T-Mobile US's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: T-Mobile US's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.46%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): T-Mobile US's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.26%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T-Mobile US's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.99. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.