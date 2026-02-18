In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Leidos Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $212.71, accompanied by a high estimate of $232.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. Highlighting a 3.24% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $219.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Leidos Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

About Leidos Holdings

Financial Milestones: Leidos Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Leidos Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Leidos Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Leidos Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.67%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Leidos Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.71%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, Leidos Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

