Analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 23 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 12 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 8 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $105.61, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A 4.3% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $110.36.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Uber Technologies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Uber Technologies: A Closer Look

Uber Technologies: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.06%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.07%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.47%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, Uber Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

