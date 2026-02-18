Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Alpine Income Property Tr (NYSE:PINE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Alpine Income Property Tr, revealing an average target of $20.62, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.19% increase from the previous average price target of $18.38.

The perception of Alpine Income Property Tr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of commercial net lease properties in the United States. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises single-tenant retail properties located in or near metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs. It operates in two business segments: income properties, which derive maximum revenue, and commercial loans and investments.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Alpine Income Property Tr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alpine Income Property Tr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.45%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpine Income Property Tr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Alpine Income Property Tr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

