Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Equity Lifestyle Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $69.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. A 0.48% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $70.17.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Lifestyle Props's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.38% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 28.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.73%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Equity Lifestyle Props's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.89. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

