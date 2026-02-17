Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Pure Storage, revealing an average target of $92.11, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.1% increase from the previous average price target of $91.11.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pure Storage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pure Storage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Pure Storage's Background

Key Indicators: Pure Storage's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Pure Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.05% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Pure Storage's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pure Storage's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pure Storage's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Pure Storage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

