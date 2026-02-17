4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Yelp (NYSE:YELP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $26.75, with a high estimate of $32.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. Experiencing a 13.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $31.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Yelp's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Yelp

Yelp: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Yelp showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.36% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Yelp's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Yelp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Yelp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.99% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Yelp adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

