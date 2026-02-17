In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $104.5, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $93.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.45% from the previous average price target of $102.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of eBay's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind eBay

eBay's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: eBay's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: eBay's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.41%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): eBay's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: eBay's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

