Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $298.89, a high estimate of $317.00, and a low estimate of $276.00. This current average represents a 4.51% decrease from the previous average price target of $313.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Public Storage among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Public Storage's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Public Storage analyst ratings.

Get to Know Public Storage Better

Key Indicators: Public Storage's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Public Storage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.26% as of 31 December, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Public Storage's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 37.59%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Public Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Public Storage's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Public Storage's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.09. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.