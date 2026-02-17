Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) has been analyzed by 26 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 16 2 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 7 1 1 2M Ago 0 1 3 1 1 3M Ago 0 2 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $46.63, with a high estimate of $73.00 and a low estimate of $29.00. Observing a 20.9% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $38.57.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Southwest Airlines among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Southwest Airlines's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Southwest Airlines Better

Understanding the Numbers: Southwest Airlines's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Southwest Airlines's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Southwest Airlines's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Southwest Airlines's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.11% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Southwest Airlines's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.13%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.75.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.