Analysts' ratings for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 26 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 11 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 10 9 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Snowflake, revealing an average target of $281.12, a high estimate of $312.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Observing a 1.28% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $277.56.

The perception of Snowflake by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Snowflake's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.75% as of 31 October, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Snowflake's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -24.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snowflake's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -13.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snowflake's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Snowflake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

