Analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 12 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $58.67, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $52.88, the current average has increased by 10.95%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Freeport-McMoRan. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Freeport-McMoRan's market standing.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Financial Milestones: Freeport-McMoRan's Journey

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Freeport-McMoRan's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -19.21%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.21%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Freeport-McMoRan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Freeport-McMoRan's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, Freeport-McMoRan faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

