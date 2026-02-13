In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Gates Industrial Corp, presenting an average target of $31.25, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has increased by 8.7% from the previous average price target of $28.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Gates Industrial Corp among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Unveiling the Story Behind Gates Industrial Corp

Understanding the Numbers: Gates Industrial Corp's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Gates Industrial Corp displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.01%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gates Industrial Corp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gates Industrial Corp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Gates Industrial Corp faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

