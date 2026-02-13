6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Nabors Industries, presenting an average target of $64.33, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.76% increase from the previous average price target of $54.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Nabors Industries by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Discovering Nabors Industries: A Closer Look

Nabors Industries: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Nabors Industries displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Nabors Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nabors Industries's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 61.77%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nabors Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.56%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, Nabors Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

