Ratings for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Euronet Worldwide and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $86.75, accompanied by a high estimate of $112.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has decreased by 15.78% from the previous average price target of $103.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Euronet Worldwide among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Euronet Worldwide's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Euronet Worldwide's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.22% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Euronet Worldwide's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.65%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Euronet Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.33%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Euronet Worldwide's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Euronet Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

