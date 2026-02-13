Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kimco Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. A decline of 5.36% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The standing of Kimco Realty among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 564 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 100 million square feet.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kimco Realty's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.56% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.23%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimco Realty's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.8.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

