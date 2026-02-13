In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Smurfit WestRock (NYSE:SW), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Smurfit WestRock, presenting an average target of $51.57, a high estimate of $59.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. This current average has increased by 2.85% from the previous average price target of $50.14.

The standing of Smurfit WestRock among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Smurfit WestRock manufactures corrugated packaging and consumer packaging, such as folding cartons and paperboard. After the merger of Smurfit Kappa and WestRock in summer 2024, Smurfit WestRock became the largest producer of containerboard in the world, with substantial operations in North America, South America, and Europe.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Smurfit WestRock displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.33%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Smurfit WestRock's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Smurfit WestRock's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.54%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Smurfit WestRock's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.77.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

