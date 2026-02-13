In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Watts Water Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $333.86, accompanied by a high estimate of $389.00 and a low estimate of $288.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.01% increase from the previous average price target of $312.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Watts Water Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Watts Water Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Watts Water Technologies Better

Breaking Down Watts Water Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Watts Water Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.53% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Watts Water Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Watts Water Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.27%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Watts Water Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Watts Water Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

