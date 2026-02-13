6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $112.33, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $104.00. Experiencing a 0.15% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $112.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Ameren among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ameren's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ameren analyst ratings.

Discovering Ameren: A Closer Look

Ameren owns rate-regulated generation, transmission, and distribution networks that deliver electricity and natural gas through the company's two main subsidiaries, Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois. It serves 2.5 million electricity customers and 800,000 natural gas customers across its two service territories.

Ameren: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ameren's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.21% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ameren's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.71% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameren's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameren's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.36% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ameren's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.