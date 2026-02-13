During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $19.9, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.56, the current average has increased by 13.33%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive 10x Genomics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: 10x Genomics's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -18.44%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): 10x Genomics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): 10x Genomics's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: 10x Genomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.11, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

