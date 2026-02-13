Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 18 analysts have published ratings on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $316.61, with a high estimate of $375.00 and a low estimate of $258.00. Marking an increase of 10.17%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $287.39.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Analog Devices by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Analog Devices's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Analog Devices analyst ratings.

Discovering Analog Devices: A Closer Look

Analog Devices Inc is an analog, mixed-signal, and digital-signal processing chipmaker. The firm is engaged in manufacturing converter chips, which are used to translate analog signals to digital and vice versa. The company serves tens of thousands of customers; more than half of its chip sales are to industrial and automotive end markets. ADI's chips are also incorporated into wireless infrastructure equipment.

A Deep Dive into Analog Devices's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Analog Devices's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 25.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Analog Devices's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Analog Devices's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.26.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.