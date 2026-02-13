13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.77, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $73.58, the current average has increased by 1.62%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Webster Financial among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Webster Financial's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Webster Financial Better

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The company's segment includes Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Breaking Down Webster Financial's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Webster Financial displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Webster Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.77%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Webster Financial's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Webster Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Webster Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.4. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

